ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.10

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.10 and last traded at $101.91, with a volume of 26476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.11.

ITOCHU Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.75.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $18.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITOCHU Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITOCHU

About ITOCHU

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITOCY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in ITOCHU by 2.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ITOCHU by 13.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

