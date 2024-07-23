ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.10

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.10 and last traded at $101.91, with a volume of 26476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.75.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $18.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITOCHU Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
