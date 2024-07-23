iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $134.18

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $134.18 and last traded at $135.69, with a volume of 170086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.90.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

