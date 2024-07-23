iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.14

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $39.11, with a volume of 59577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.72.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $817.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMV. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 611.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.