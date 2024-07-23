iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $173.23

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.23 and last traded at $173.13, with a volume of 803047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.78.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

