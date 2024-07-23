iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $173.23

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2024

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.23 and last traded at $173.13, with a volume of 803047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.78.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.