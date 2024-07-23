iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Position Decreased by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEV. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 198,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,750. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.78.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

