Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,767,464,000 after acquiring an additional 105,196 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,002,000 after buying an additional 121,847 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,247,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,028,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,173,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of ASML traded up $45.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $941.26. 1,925,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,839. The firm has a market cap of $371.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,006.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $941.48.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $1.8732 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.