Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 8,983 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,166,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 74,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 43,633,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,913,891. The stock has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

