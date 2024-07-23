Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 875 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HI. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

HI stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 317,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $100,321.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,876.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 900 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $79,400.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 2,350 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,321.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,876.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,537 shares of company stock valued at $278,193 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

