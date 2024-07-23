Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 490 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of XBI traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.89. 5,191,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,443,304. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.77.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

