Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 188 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,173 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,034,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,908,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10,184.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,139,000 after buying an additional 384,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,587,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,416,731. The firm has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.49. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,660 shares of company stock valued at $27,973,033. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Truist Financial cut their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.44.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

