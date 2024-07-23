Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,220,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,752. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.17. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

