Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 751 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VTV stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.89. 1,457,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,434. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $168.67. The company has a market cap of $118.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

