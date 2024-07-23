Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $110.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Iron Mountain traded as high as $101.38 and last traded at $101.38, with a volume of 81001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.13.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Iron Mountain

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,650.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $8,759,378. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 151.78, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average of $79.00.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.