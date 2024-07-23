IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.100-11.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.4 billion-$15.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.5 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.10-11.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.73.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV stock opened at $245.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.28. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile



IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

