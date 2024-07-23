Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 108,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the previous session’s volume of 25,468 shares.The stock last traded at $113.96 and had previously closed at $113.84.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $775.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.62 and a 200 day moving average of $109.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

