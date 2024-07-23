Invesco LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Invesco LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $278,704,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,335,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,633,000 after purchasing an additional 559,019 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,074,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,366,000 after purchasing an additional 495,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 793.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 325,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after purchasing an additional 288,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

HIG stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $101.93. 1,188,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,050. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

