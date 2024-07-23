Invesco LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Invesco LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

AT&T Trading Down 1.7 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,104,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,520,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

