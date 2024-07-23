Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 144.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 199,361 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 819,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 132,074 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSCU stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $16.42. 107,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,970. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.