Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.69

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.69 and last traded at $107.67, with a volume of 15478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.80.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.58.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 109,718 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 208,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 147,710 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

