International Business Machines (IBM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect International Business Machines to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $184.15 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.59. The stock has a market cap of $169.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

