International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,283 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,887,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,020,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.0 %

IBM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $169.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.59.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.