International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,531,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,673,000 after purchasing an additional 152,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,635,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in International Bancshares by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,020,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,434,000 after purchasing an additional 444,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 651,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,408,000 after buying an additional 136,043 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 640,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,958,000 after buying an additional 18,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,799,192.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,282,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,607,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Bancshares Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.44.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $205.85 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IBOC

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.