Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 47.24% from the company’s previous close.

IFP has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James downgraded Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.67.

Shares of IFP stock traded down C$0.13 on Tuesday, reaching C$16.30. The company had a trading volume of 85,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,069. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.09. Interfor has a one year low of C$15.35 and a one year high of C$26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$838.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.64.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($1.42) EPS for the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of C$813.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,037.91. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

