Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR):

7/17/2024 – Interactive Brokers Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $147.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Interactive Brokers Group was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $128.00.

7/10/2024 – Interactive Brokers Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Interactive Brokers Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Interactive Brokers Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $138.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.86. The stock had a trading volume of 143,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,660. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $129.19.

Get Interactive Brokers Group Inc alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.