Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 1.1%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.84 and last traded at $33.01. Approximately 6,741,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 47,759,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Get Intel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.