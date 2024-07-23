Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $136.92 and last traded at $136.94. Approximately 100,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 581,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.29.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.48.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 360.1% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 101.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.