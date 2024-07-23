Insider Selling: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Sells 63,543 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 63,543 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $130,263.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ThredUp alerts:

On Monday, July 15th, Patricia Nakache sold 66,996 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $119,922.84.

On Friday, July 12th, Patricia Nakache sold 119,221 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $212,213.38.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 400 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $708.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Patricia Nakache sold 29,363 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $61,075.04.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Patricia Nakache sold 22,967 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $48,460.37.

On Monday, May 13th, Patricia Nakache sold 75,217 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $154,947.02.

On Friday, May 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $306,120.35.

On Monday, May 6th, Patricia Nakache sold 109,934 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $209,973.94.

On Friday, May 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 300 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $540.00.

ThredUp Stock Up 4.7 %

TDUP traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $2.02. 194,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.62% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDUP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

View Our Latest Report on ThredUp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in ThredUp by 117.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,548,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 362,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,707,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 127,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.