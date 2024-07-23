Insider Selling: Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,652.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $44.29. 9,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.61. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $360.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.90 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Separately, Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 531.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 79,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

