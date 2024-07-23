Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,611,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,333,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,474,538.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $1,684,650.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $1,511,950.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,594,450.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $1,048,850.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $958,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $957,550.00.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CRDO traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,030. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.83 and a beta of 2.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRDO shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group



Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

