Insider Selling: Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total value of C$46,050.00.

Shares of CWB traded up C$0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$46.60. 445,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,756. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$24.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.05). Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of C$285.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$290.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5933775 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.22.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

