Insider Selling: BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Insider Sells 10,143 Shares of Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $371,335.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,416.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
BankUnited Stock Up 2.0 %
BankUnited stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.08. 1,065,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,103. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.35. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $38.50.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
BankUnited Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 65,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKU. Wedbush raised their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group raised their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BankUnited
BankUnited Company Profile
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BankUnited
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.