Insider Selling: BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Insider Sells 10,143 Shares of Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $371,335.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,416.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BankUnited Stock Up 2.0 %

BankUnited stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.08. 1,065,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,103. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.35. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $38.50.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 65,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKU. Wedbush raised their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group raised their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

