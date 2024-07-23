Insider Buying: Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Free Report) insider Philip Lowe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,400.00 ($8,266.67).
Philip Lowe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 15th, Philip Lowe purchased 10,000 shares of Future Generation Australia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.23 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$12,250.00 ($8,166.67).
Future Generation Australia Price Performance
Future Generation Australia Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Future Generation Australia
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Future Generation Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Generation Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.