Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Down 4.8%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.65 and last traded at $26.66. 212,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,187,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IMVT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Immunovant Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 8,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $257,857.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,385,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 8,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $257,857.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,385,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Geffner sold 3,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $94,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,412 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 288.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Immunovant by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

