IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $104,516.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,686.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in IMAX by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 48,266 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 264,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 37,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.82 on Thursday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.69 million, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. Research analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

