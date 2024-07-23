Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $243.07. The stock had a trading volume of 642,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.42 and a 200 day moving average of $251.66. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.10.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

