IDT (NYSE:IDT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

IDT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.65 million, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.82. IDT has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.71.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $299.64 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 18.56%.

IDT Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other IDT news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 7,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $281,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 800 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $29,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,519.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 7,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $281,982.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,870 shares of company stock valued at $329,880. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in IDT by 53.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDT by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

See Also

