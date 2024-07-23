ICON Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, ICON has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $158.49 million and $5.11 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,009,424,117 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,424,116 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,009,403,783.7483646. The last known price of ICON is 0.15789694 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $14,848,263.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.