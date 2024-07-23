Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.
Huntington Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of HBANP remained flat at $18.51 on Tuesday. 24,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,001. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $19.92.
About Huntington Bancshares
