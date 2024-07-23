Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBANP remained flat at $18.51 on Tuesday. 24,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,001. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $19.92.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

