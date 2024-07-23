Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HDSN. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.25. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 20.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

