Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. On average, analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of HBNC opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $664.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

