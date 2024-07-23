Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. On average, analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Horizon Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of HBNC opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $664.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47.
Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HBNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.
Horizon Bancorp Company Profile
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.
