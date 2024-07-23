Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.12

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 71391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOPE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.42 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

In related news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $38,338.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,294,186 shares in the company, valued at $32,744,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $38,338.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,294,186 shares in the company, valued at $32,744,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 167,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

