Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Price Target Raised to $48.50 at Hovde Group

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Hovde Group from $45.00 to $48.50 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HBCP opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $348.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.90 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Home Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In related news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $43,341.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,096.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,206,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 531.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

