Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of TriMas worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,358,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,503,000 after acquiring an additional 100,068 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in TriMas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,106,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,699,000 after acquiring an additional 129,477 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in TriMas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,095,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,745,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TriMas by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,667,000 after acquiring an additional 51,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TriMas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,393,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,635,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TriMas

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $871,497.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $871,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $161,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,443.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,681 shares of company stock worth $387,053 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

TriMas Stock Up 0.5 %

TRS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. TriMas’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

