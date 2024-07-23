Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,689,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,631,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.94.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TRV traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $207.08. 261,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.06. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

