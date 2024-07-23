Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,680 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,913. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

