Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $619,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 34.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 99,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,205,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.94. 167,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,678. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.99. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $179.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.06.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

