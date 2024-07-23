Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 920 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,815,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,305,000 after buying an additional 378,931 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,934 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 445,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Rithm Capital stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.66. 3,197,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

RITM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

