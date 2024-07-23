Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,281. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $170.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.14.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,696,223. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.62.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

