Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Karat Packaging were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 47,377 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Karat Packaging Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of KRT traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $29.83. 68,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,081. The company has a market capitalization of $596.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47. Karat Packaging Inc. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $30.94.

Karat Packaging Increases Dividend

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $95.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.76 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is 94.59%.

Karat Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.