Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $14.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $647.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,214,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $697.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $656.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $605.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

